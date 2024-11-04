WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 328.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in WEX by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $173.79 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

