WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 544 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

