Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.37 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

