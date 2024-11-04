WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 432,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

