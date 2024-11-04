World Equity Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.69. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,314. The firm has a market cap of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

