World Equity Group Inc. Invests $569,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.18. 27,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $159.10 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.59 and its 200-day moving average is $210.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

