World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth $50,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUNM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.41. 1,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,239. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29.

