World Equity Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.69. 134,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $98.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

