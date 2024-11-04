Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $9.94 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $67,644.82 or 1.00023132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.94 billion and $190.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 147,005 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
