XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPO by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

