Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 365,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,234,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XYL opened at $119.46 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

