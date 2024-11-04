Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $631.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

