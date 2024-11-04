Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $101.13 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01759307 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,006,807.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

