Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.56 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $245.52 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,803,891,067 coins and its circulating supply is 19,117,935,641 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

