Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.860-5.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $181.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

