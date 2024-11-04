Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.95, but opened at $176.63. Zoetis shares last traded at $177.10, with a volume of 460,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.