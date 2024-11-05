Autonolas (OLAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.14 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003028 BTC on major exchanges. Autonolas has a total market cap of $100.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Autonolas

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 540,894,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,443,854 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 540,856,797.2592691 with 48,406,162.20478721 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 2.12833732 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,146,290.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

