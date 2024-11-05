BKV Corporation’s Quiet Period To End on November 5th (NYSE:BKV)

BKV’s (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 5th. BKV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During BKV’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BKV opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.