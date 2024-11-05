Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,708.45.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,776.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,888.45 and a 12-month high of $4,856.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,896.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $519,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 16,668.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

