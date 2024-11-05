BORA Price Hits $0.0856 on Top Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, BORA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. BORA has a market cap of $94.09 million and $5.65 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,217.61 or 0.99925138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.38 or 0.99448732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars.

