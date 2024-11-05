Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85. Cabot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.400-7.800 EPS.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. 709,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,001. Cabot has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $117.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.