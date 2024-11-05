Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of 45.12.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

