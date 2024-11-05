Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $41.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

