Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 4750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
