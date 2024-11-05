NEAR Protocol Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00005358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $213.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00033697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,733,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,551,596 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.66189029 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $225,687,060.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

