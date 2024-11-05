Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20.
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
