ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITI opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 2,694.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

