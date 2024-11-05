ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EPV opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.