Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) recently took a significant step in its corporate operations, as disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, a Maryland corporation, entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement on October 29, 2024, with Feit Electric Company, Inc., a California corporation. Subsequently, on November 4, 2024, Universal Security Instruments sent out information letters to its sales representatives regarding the planned sale.

The Asset Purchase Agreement, a pivotal document in the company’s recent transactions, involved a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Security Instruments. These letters, addressed to sales representatives, serve as a communication mechanism to apprise and update them about the impending sale. The specific contents of these letters have been detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, which is now available for public viewing.

Along with these letters, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. included a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as part of the filing’s financial disclosures. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance as a publicly traded entity on the NYSE MKT LLC under the symbol UUU.

Harvey B. Grossblatt, President of Universal Security Instruments, signed off on behalf of the company in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This signing officially confirms the accuracy and completeness of the information presented in the filing.

The communication with sales representatives signals a strategic move in Universal Security Instruments’ business operations, and the details of the Asset Purchase Agreement highlight key developments in the company’s growth trajectory and market positioning. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full details of the filing on the SEC’s website for a comprehensive understanding of the recent corporate actions undertaken by Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

