Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.66 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,830,884 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 156,239,971.82007825. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.29916856 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3368 active market(s) with $16,511,257.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

