ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 1,119,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

About ADM Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.