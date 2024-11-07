ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 1,119,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Trading Up 6.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.