AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 78297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGF.B. Desjardins raised their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64.

In related news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, with a total value of C$40,246.45. In other news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$343,178.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,003. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

