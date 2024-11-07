Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,237,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 571,214 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.29.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

