Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $297.1-$298.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.72 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

