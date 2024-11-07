ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $139.34. 1,348,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,907,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Raymond James started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

ARM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.74, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KP Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 193.7% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

