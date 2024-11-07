Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.99 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($12.99), Zacks reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 25.2 %

AHT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

Featured Articles

