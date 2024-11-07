AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.11. 7,292,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,536,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.