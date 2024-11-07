Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Posts Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRNS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 6,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,581. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

