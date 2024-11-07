Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 6.1 %

BHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 558,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,995. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 238,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

