Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.