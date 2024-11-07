Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 397 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after buying an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after buying an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $93,357,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

