BTIG Research Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $360.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,756.78. 2,334,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,055.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,819.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($3.44). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

