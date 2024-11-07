Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$118.04 and last traded at C$117.22, with a volume of 549733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.93.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.14.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50. In other Celestica news, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,190,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

