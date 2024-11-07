CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 137000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

