Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHRD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

