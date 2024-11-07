CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 12,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.