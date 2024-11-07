CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 12,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $26.63.
CHS Company Profile
