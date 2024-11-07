Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 614,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,570,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

