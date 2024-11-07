Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.661-1.662 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NET traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,926. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

