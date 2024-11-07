Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $242.34 and last traded at $252.70. Approximately 5,972,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,545,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,187 shares of company stock worth $15,213,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

