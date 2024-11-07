Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 3.9 %

CRSR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 1,085,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,981. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.